Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 21,203 SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 86,375 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 115,661 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SLR Investment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares during the period.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $842.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 780.99%.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their target price on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.18.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.