Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 4,007 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,065,000 after buying an additional 837,374 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,181,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,038,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after acquiring an additional 649,855 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,607,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,670,000 after purchasing an additional 538,712 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,137,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 374,993 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

