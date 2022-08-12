Commerce Bank Trims Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $19,058,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,693,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Lamb Weston by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

