Commerce Bank Sells 38 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.73.

Insider Activity

Paycom Software Price Performance

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $377.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

