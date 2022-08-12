Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $51.44 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

