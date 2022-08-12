Commerce Bank Purchases 9,372 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,683,000 after acquiring an additional 428,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,313,000 after acquiring an additional 447,790 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $349,179. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

