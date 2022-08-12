Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 622,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,728,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,761 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 177,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

