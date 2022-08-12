Commerce Bank Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $623.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $596.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $698.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

