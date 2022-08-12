Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $168.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

