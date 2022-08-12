Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,687,000 after acquiring an additional 269,579 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $47,352,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 192,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $253.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $235.01 and a one year high of $405.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.44.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.09.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

