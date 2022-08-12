Commerce Bank Boosts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WST opened at $337.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.54. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.89 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

