Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,052 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

