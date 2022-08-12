CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of CarMax worth $67,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $2,530,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.9% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 183,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CarMax by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

