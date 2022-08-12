Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $103.73 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.