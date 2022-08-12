8,000 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

LESL opened at $15.56 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

