2,202 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Nucor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Nucor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $141.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.40. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.