10,303 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,303 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 554,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after buying an additional 387,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,121,000 after acquiring an additional 401,677 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLF. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of CLF opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

