W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.
W.W. Grainger Price Performance
Shares of GWW opened at $564.97 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $569.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.
Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger
In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.
