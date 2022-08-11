Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $89,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $381.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.