U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $768,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

