Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,514 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bill.com were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.05.

Bill.com Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $162.51 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.17.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,478 shares of company stock worth $10,138,836 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Articles

