Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 847,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GrafTech International were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAF. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after buying an additional 840,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 8,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 623,556 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $7,098,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,300,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 387,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in GrafTech International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,961,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,029,000 after acquiring an additional 382,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Company Profile



GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

