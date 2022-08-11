Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $2,521,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,287,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $202.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,987 shares of company stock worth $2,585,905 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

