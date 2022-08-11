Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

