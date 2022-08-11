Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $80,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,329,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 114,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Shares of PEAK opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

