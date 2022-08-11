Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 968,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $80,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.91. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

