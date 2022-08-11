Swiss National Bank Has $84.03 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 703,785 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 84,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $84,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.54.

AKAM opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

