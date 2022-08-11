Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 504,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $78,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $170.52 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.