Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $104,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Argus raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Ameren Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.16. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

