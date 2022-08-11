Swiss National Bank Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $82,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in V.F. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $46.15 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

