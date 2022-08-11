Swiss National Bank Buys 117,600 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $98,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.
NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.96. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $60.76 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
