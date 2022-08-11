Swiss National Bank Acquires 229,600 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $95,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

WPM opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

