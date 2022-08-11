Swiss National Bank Acquires 111,400 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $95,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.84.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

CF Industries stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.34. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.