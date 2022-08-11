SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 514,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,585,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 49,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 32,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

