Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $242.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

