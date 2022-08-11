Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,128 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 41.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 13.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,374,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 115.3% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 142,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,627,000 after buying an additional 76,384 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 19.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstService Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.