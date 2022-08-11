Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,027,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,922,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

Shares of GD opened at $230.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

