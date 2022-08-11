Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 15,541 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

