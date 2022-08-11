Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,640 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $21.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

