Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,640 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UBS Group Stock Up 2.9 %
UBS stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $21.49.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
