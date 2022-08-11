Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,733,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Marriott International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $161.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

