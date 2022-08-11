Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 3,738 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

