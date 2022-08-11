RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) PT Raised to $250.00

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.71.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $252.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 122.74, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.05.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,203.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,203.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,990. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

