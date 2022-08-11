Peter Y. Chung Sells 850,311 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $50,168,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.03. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.