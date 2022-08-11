NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Boosted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,309,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $223,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,020 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 5.2 %

NXPI stock opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

