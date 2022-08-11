Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Lowered to $110.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 165.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Up 2.7 %

NVAX opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. Novavax has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $277.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 2,530.12% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $263,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 30.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 44.4% in the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 55,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.