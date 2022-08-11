NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,095 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.4 %

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

