Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth $298,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after buying an additional 95,633 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

PCEF stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

