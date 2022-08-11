Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AES by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,810,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AES by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AES by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

