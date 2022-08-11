Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.



