Mutual Advisors LLC Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 276,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,560 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 49,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 7.3 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.